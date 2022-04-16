April 16, 2022 | 6:42 PM

Turkey condemns Israel attacks on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa

SHAFAQNA-Issuing a statement , the Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned Israeli forces’ attacks on Palestinian worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“We are deeply concerned about the escalation of tensions in the region in recent days,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement also emphasized that at this critical time, such provocative actions and threats against the holy site of the Al-Aqsa Mosque should not be allowed.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also condemned the killing of seven Palestinians by Israeli forces in recent days.

Germany, France, Italy, and Spain also expressed their concern over Al-Aqsa developments on Friday, without condemning the aggression of Israeli forces against Palestinian worshipers.

They expressed their deep concern over the scenes of clashes and heightened violence in the Occupied Lands of Palestine.

“At this special time of religious celebrations, we call on all sides to exercise maximum restraint as well as to refrain from violence and from all forms of provocation,” said the statement released by four European countries.

They also called for upholding and respecting the historic status quo on the Holy Sites in Al-Quds, stressing the importance of Jordan’s specific role in this regard.

Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday morning, injuring and arresting a number of Palestinian fasting worshipers.

Source :ABNA

