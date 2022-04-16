50,000 worshippers hold Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Fifty thousand Palestinian worshipers offered Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque after Israeli forces raided it yesterday.

Fifty thousand Palestinian worshipers offered Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque after Israeli forces stormed it yesterday, injuring and arresting dozens of people.

Palestinian worshipers chanted slogans in support of Al-Aqsa Mosque after Friday prayers.

It is worth mentioning that yesterday’s attack of the Israeli army on the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque on the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan and clashes with worshipers left about 160 wounded. A number of the injured who were taken to the hospital are in critical condition.

The Israeli army attacked the Al-Aqsa Mosque and fired tear gas, and also surrounded a large number of worshipers inside the mosque detaining 400 worshipers.

The attack was accompanied by widespread condemnation of Palestinian groups and the declaration of readiness of the resistance movement.

Source : MD East

Read more from Shafaqna :