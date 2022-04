SHAFAQNA- The Iraqis living in Dolatabad, Tehran, set up a 1,000-meter Sahur table.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Hassan Mojtaba (A.S), the people in Dolatabad neighborhood of Tehran were the guests of the 1000-meter Sahur table, which was held by the Iraqis living in Dolatabad, Tehran.

Source: MD East