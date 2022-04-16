Rockets fired by Pakistani forces kill six people in Afghanistan: official

SHAFAQNA-At least six people have been killed in the eastern Afghan province of Kunar when Pakistani military forces fired rockets along the border, an official said.

“Five children and a woman were killed and a man wounded in Pakistani rocket attacks in Shelton district of Kunar,” provincial director of information Najibullah Hassan Abdaal told AFP.

Ehsanullah, a resident of Shelton district who goes by one name as many Afghans do, said the assault was carried out by Pakistani military aircraft. He confirmed the death toll.

According to another Afghan government official, a similar pre-dawn assault was carried out in Afghanistan’s Khost province near the border.

“Pakistani helicopters bombarded four villages near the Durand line in Khost province,” he said on condition of anonymity.

“Only civilian houses were targeted and there were casualties,” he added, but did not offer more details.

The Afghan foreign ministry said it had summoned the Pakistani ambassador in Kabul to protest the attacks.

“Such military violations including in Khost and Kunar should be prevented as ill-wishers and groups with vested interests will exploit these incidents,” Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told the Pakistani envoy on Saturday, according to a ministry statement.

Pakistani military officials were not immediately available for comment, and Taliban government spokesmen in Kabul declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

