SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah explained the right of pilgrims to enter the country from outside Saudi Arabia.

Asked about the amount of permission for pilgrims to travel intercity, the ministry said that the length of stay for pilgrims on a Umrah visa is 30 days.

Pilgrims can travel freely between Mecca, Medina and other Saudi cities during their stay, the ministry said in a statement.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

Read more from Shafaqna: