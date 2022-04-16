April 16, 2022 | 6:37 PM

Russia imposes sanctions on 13 top UK officials

SHAFAQNA-Russia announced retaliatory sanctions on 13 current and former UK officials, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Moscow banned top several other Cabinet members and politicians from entering Russia over “unprecedented hostile action by the British Government, in particular the imposition of sanctions against senior Russian officials” for the war on Ukraine, said a Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

“This step was taken in response to London’s unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for controlling our country and strangling the domestic economy,” the ministry said.

Accusing the UK of deliberately aggravating the situation in Ukraine by sending deadly weapons and coordinating similar efforts in NATO, It said London’s provocations forced not only its Western allies, but also other countries to impose large-scale anti-Russian sanctions.

Source : aa

