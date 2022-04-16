UN condemns rising violence in Jerusalem’s holy site

SHAFAQNA- UN’s officials including the Secretary-General, António Guterres have expressed concern over a spate of violent incidents at the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem, an important religious site for both Muslims and Jews.

In a message released by his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, on Friday (15 Apr 2022), Mr. Guterres called on leaders on all sides to help calm the deteriorating situation, and insisted that “provocations” on the Holy Esplanade must stop immediately, to prevent further escalation.

The status quo at the holy sites in Jerusalem, he said, must be upheld and respected. The Secretary-General reiterated his commitment to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict, on the basis of relevant United Nations resolutions, international law, and bilateral agreements.

According to media reports, more than 150 people were injured in clashes between Palestinians, and Israeli police on Friday, which took place during a tense period of Israeli-Palestinian relations.

Source: news.un.org