During Ramadan, observant Muslims abstain from eating, drinking and smoking daily from dawn to dusk.

The party was held on Friday at the Juma market where volunteers and several private companies as restaurants were engaged in the event, Al Rai added.

The paper posted on its website images of the guests sitting on the ground and taking their meals at the sunset.

“The iftar banquet that stretched along two ways inside the market would not have been complete without efforts and cooperation of Kuwait male and female youth as well as support from benefactors,” said Ali Salah, the founder of the voluntary group, the Prince of Humanitarianism.

“This is the lagest banquet organised,” he added. The event was Salah’s brainchild, according to the paper.

