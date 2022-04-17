South Korea: Pop singer performs pilgrimage on his first trip to Mecca & Medina holy sites

SHAFAQNA-South Korean pop star, Daud Kim has posted a picture of himself standing in front of the Holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca on Instagram.

The star took to Instagram to share pictures of the Two Grand Mosques in Mecca and Medina during his visit to the kingdom during Ramadan.

He posted a picture of himself in a ihram, the garments worn to perform Umrah by men, and wrote: “I am the luckiest person because Allah (SWT) has chosen me and Allah has brought me here. Thanks to Allah to give me the chance to come to the Holiest city in the world.”

Daud also posted pictures of himself in Madinah, at the Prophet’s Mosque last week, wishing his followers “Ramadan Mubarak”.