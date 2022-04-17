April 17, 2022 | 10:45 AM

International Shia News Agency

Israel continues its attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- On Sunday (17 Apr 2022) morning, Israeli forces stormed the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and assaulted the fasting worshipers with beatings and thrusts. Israel continues its attacks on Jerusalem and the Jerusalemites in an escalating aggression against the Palestinian people.

Before the date of the incursions through the Mughrabi Gate, the occupation forces in large numbers stormed Al-Aqsa, and spread in the Al-Musalla Al-Qibli square and the Dome of the Rock, and during that, they attacked the worshipers.

Israeli authorities turned Al-Aqsa and its surroundings into a military barracks, coinciding with dozens of settlers storming it through the Mughrabi Gate. The occupation forces closed most of the gates of Al-Aqsa, prevented entry to it, spread over its gates, and placed iron screens over the open doors.

The Red Crescent in Jerusalem said that its crews dealt with 9 injuries during the confrontations taking place in the Bab Al-Asbat area, one of the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and 3 of them were taken to the hospital.

Source: alahednews  , maannews

