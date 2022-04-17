April 17, 2022 | 10:45 AM

Iraq: Hakim calls for the return of Christians immigrants to the homeland

SHAFAQNA- Shia Scholar Ammar Al-Hakim congratulated the Christian faith on the arrival of Easter, calling for encouraging immigrants to return to the homeland. In his congratulatory statement, Al-Hakim said: “We congratulate our loved ones of the Christian faith on the advent of the glorious Easter, and as we renew our pride in our beloved Christians in their homeland Iraq, who constitute an important and qualitative part of its religions, sects and components, we urge them to adhere to their identity and land and call on them to encourage those of them who emigrated to return to The homeland of my grandparents.

Source: alforatnews

