April 17, 2022 | 5:43 PM

International Shia News Agency

Sweden:Third night of unrest after far-right anti-Islam rally

SHAFAQNA- Unrest broke out in southern Sweden late on Saturday as a result of an anti-Islam far-right political party’s plans to burn a Qur’an, the holy book of Islam.

Scuffles and unrest were reported in the southern town of Landskrona after a demonstration scheduled there by the Danish right-wing party Stram Kurs party was moved to the nearby city of Malmo, 27 miles south.

Kim Hild, spokesperson for police in southern Sweden, had said earlier on Saturday that police would not revoke permission for the Landskrona demonstration, organised by the Stram Kurs party, because the free-speech threshold for doing that is very high in Sweden.

Since Thursday, clashes have been reported also in Stockholm and in the cities of Linkoping and Norrkoping – all locations where Stram Kurs either planned or had demonstrations.At Saturday’s demonstration in a park in Malmö, Stram Kurs’ leader Rasmus Paludan addressed a few dozen people. A small number of counter-protesters threw stones at demonstrators and police were forced to use pepper spray to disperse them.

Source : theguardian

