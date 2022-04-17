April 17, 2022 | 5:43 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

USA: Chicago Muslim Medical Alliance Salutes Healthcare Heroes at Ramadan dinner

0
Chicago Muslim Medical Alliance

SHAFAQNA-The Chicago Muslim Medical Alliance held its annual Ramadan Solidarity Iftar , at Shalimar Banquets in Addison.

Physicians from everywhere in the Chicago space attended the occasion, held in partnership with the Council of Islamic Organizations of Better Chicago. The Chicago Muslim Medical Alliance is the most important community of Muslim physicians in Illinois.

In the course of the occasion, the alliance thanked all well being care employees and public well being workers all through the Chicago space for his or her tireless efforts to supply the absolute best look after residents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, regardless of extraordinarily tough situations and private danger to themselves. A number of well being care employees obtained an award.

Source :thetechagents

Related posts

Video: Ramadhan 2022 online Majalis

asadian

Rules of fasting: Contentment for a crescent sighiting

asadian

Kuwait: Record 11,200 join mass Iftar in Juma market

asadian

Photos: Ramadhan in Islamic countries

asadian

Nigeria: Daily Interpretation of the Quran During Ramadhan [Photos]

asadian

Rules of fasting: Menstrual cycle during Ramadhan

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.