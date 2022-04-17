USA: Chicago Muslim Medical Alliance Salutes Healthcare Heroes at Ramadan dinner

SHAFAQNA-The Chicago Muslim Medical Alliance held its annual Ramadan Solidarity Iftar , at Shalimar Banquets in Addison.

Physicians from everywhere in the Chicago space attended the occasion, held in partnership with the Council of Islamic Organizations of Better Chicago. The Chicago Muslim Medical Alliance is the most important community of Muslim physicians in Illinois.

In the course of the occasion, the alliance thanked all well being care employees and public well being workers all through the Chicago space for his or her tireless efforts to supply the absolute best look after residents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, regardless of extraordinarily tough situations and private danger to themselves. A number of well being care employees obtained an award.

