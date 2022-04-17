Erdogan condemns Israel’s aggression against worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Turkish President in phone call with his Palestinian counterpart strongly condemned Israel’s aggression against worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

“During our talk, I expressed to Mr. (Mahmoud) Abbas that I strongly condemn Israel’s interventions against the worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and that we will stand against the provocations and threats against the status and spirituality of Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter.

The Turkish leader wished Allah’s mercy on those killed in Israeli attacks and conveyed his get well wishes for the injured. Erdogan reiterated Turkey’s support for Palestine, saying: “The events remind us of the necessity for all Palestinian groups to work towards unity and reconciliation.”

The president also said he conveyed his gratitude to the Palestinian counterpart both for his urge for restraint and prudent leadership in terms of unity. Tension has mounted across the Palestinian territories since Israeli forces raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard on Friday amid clashes with worshippers, injuring hundreds.

On Sunday, more than 700 Israeli settlers forced their way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex under heavy police protection to celebrate the week-long Jewish Passover holiday, which started on Friday.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the “Temple Mount,” claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.​​​​​​​

Sourc : aa