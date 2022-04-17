English
International Shia News Agency

Border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have increased

Border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- Pakistan said incidents of its security forces being targeted in cross-border attacks from Afghanistan had risen significantly, and called on Taliban authorities to act against militants. The incident has increased already simmering tensions between the neighbours.

Taliban authorities on Saturday summoned Pakistan’s Ambassador in Kabul on Saturday (16 Apr 2022) to protest against the strikes. A local Taliban official and residents said the strikes were carried out by Pakistani aircraft inside Afghan airspace.

“In the last few days, incidents along Pak-Afghan border have significantly increased, wherein, Pakistani security forces are being targeted from across the border,” Pakistan’s foreign office said in a statement on Sunday.

Source: reuters

