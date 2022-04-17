Mecca: Grand Mosque rooftop ready for worshipers

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia confirmed that all services provided for the faithful on the rooftop of the Mosque in Mecca are in full preparedness. Balconies of the rooftop overlooking the circumambulation courtyard of the mosque will be designated for Umrah pilgrims while the area behind the balconies will be allocated for other worshipers, the agency added.

Moreover, around 330 employees at the Mosque have been assigned regulating and managing the faithful’s access to the rooftop as part of a plan worked out for Ramadhan. The presidency said that all stairs and escalators leading to the site as well as the sound system are in good shape, overseen by a team of specialists ensuring they are free of any defects.

Ramadhan is usually the peak season for Umrah at the Grand Mosque. In the run-up to the lunar month, Saudi authorities largely loosened coronavirus-related restrictions and allowed the Grand Mosque and the Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) Mosque in Medina to re-operate at full capacity. Nearly 2 million performed Umrah in the early days of Ramadhan, which started on April 2, according to Saudi figures.