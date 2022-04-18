English
Turkish people protests against Israeli raids at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Turkish people protests against Israeli raids

SHAFAQNA- A number of Turkish people staged a protest in  front of residence of staff of Embassy of the Israel in Ankara.

The protest was took place on Saturday evening over the Israeli raid against Al Aqsa Mosque, according to the Sunday report of Anadolu, the state news agency of Turkey.

The protestors were chanting against the Israel measure and in support for the occupied Quds and the Palestinian nation.

According to the report, the protestors said silence of the World of Islam and existence of double-sided criteria in the global society are reasons behind such measure.

Israel raided Al Aqsa Mosque and attacked Palestinian worshipers on Friday (April 15).

About 160 Palestinians were injured, some of whom are in critical condition.

Source: ABNA

