Iraq FM: Continuation of war in Ukraine will lead to a worrying rise in price

SHAFAQNA-Iraq Foreign Minister affirmed that Iraq is against wars , while noting that the continuation of the war will lead to a worrying rise in prices.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that “Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein received, today, Sunday, the Russian Ambassador to Iraq, Elbrus Kutrashev, at the ministry’s headquarters,” noting that “the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries,, and ways to improve prospects for cooperation in order to achieve the aspirations of the two friendly peoples.

Hussein stressed that “Iraq has suffered a lot because of the woes of war,” noting that “Iraq is against wars and the policy of imposing an economic blockade because it targets people.”

“The continuation of the war in Ukraine will lead to more foodstuff price hikes, especially in consuming societies and non-oil countries,” he added.

He referred to the dialogues of the Arab Contact Group that took place in Moscow and the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and the subsequent dialogues in Warsaw with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, and work for a ceasefire and the start of negotiations to reach peace.

For his part, the Russian ambassador briefed the minister on the latest developments in the Russian-Ukrainian war, stressing that “economic sanctions affect the Russian people.”

“The war is defensive for Russia,” he added.