Turkey’s defence ministry: Turkish Warplanes hit Kurdish militant targets in Iraq

SHAFAQNA-Turkish warplanes, helicopters and drones hit Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq in an air and land operation , Turkey’s defence ministry said.

The military action was part of a long-running Turkish campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, both regarded as terrorist groups by Ankara.

The operation focused on the Iraqi regions of Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan, the ministry said in a statement. Alongside the air operation, commandos and special forces also participated, both by land and air.

“Our operation is continuing successfully as planned,” the state-owned Anadolu news agency quoted Defence Minister Hulusi Akar as saying. “The targets identified in the first phase have been captured.”

No information on casualties was given.

Source : reuters