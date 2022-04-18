SHAFAQNA- Ukraine’s President accuses Russia of building “torture chambers” in the southern regions of Ukraine and carrying out abductions. Volodymyr Zelenskyy promises not to give up territory in the east of the country to end the war with Russia.

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of building “torture chambers” in the southern regions of Ukraine and carrying out abductions. He discusses plans for Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction with the International Monetary Fund.

Ukrainian forces in Mariupol continue to hold out after Russian deadline to surrender passes. Ukraine says Russian forces have forcibly removed 150 children, some of whom were in hospital, from Mariupol.

Source: aljazeera