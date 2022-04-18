New conflicts over far-right anti-Islam rally in Sweden

SHAFAQNA-A range of anti-Islamic incidents occurred in Sweden over the past few days in which the leader of a radical group set the Holy Quran on fire. In response to anti-Islamic incidents, demonstrators had protested against a rally by anti-Islam group Hard Line, led by the Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan.

Police and protesters have been engaged in clashes over the past days beginning on Thursday, leading to injuries to several officers and the torching of multiple vehicles. Police say they have arrested 26 people from Norrkoping and Linkoping, which witnessed violent protests against the far-right group’s plan to burn the Quran.

Swedish police have said officers wounded three people in the eastern city of Norrköping as demonstrators protested against plans by a far-right group to burn copies of the Qur’an.The three who were injured were under arrest, police said, adding that their condition was not known.

Hard Line’s tour has sparked several clashes between the police and counter-protesters across the Scandinavian country in recent days. Sunday’s clashes in Norrköping were the second there in four days.On Sunday, they rallied again in protest at another gathering, which Paludan abandoned in the end.

Paludan is known for spread hatred and Quran burnings

Paludan, who had permission for a series of demonstrations across Sweden during the Easter weekend, is known for Quran burnings.

Paludan, 40, who intends to stand in Swedish legislative elections in September but does not yet have the necessary number of signatures to secure his candidature, is on a “tour” of Sweden. He is visiting neighbourhoods with large Muslim populations where he wants to burn copies of the Qur’an. In November 2020, Paludan was arrested in France and deported. Five other activists were arrested in Belgium shortly afterwards, accused of wanting to “spread hatred” by burning a Qur’an in Brussels.

Guardian’s reaport said the affair could have “serious repercussions” on “relations between Sweden and Muslims in general, both Muslim and Arab countries and Muslim communities in Europe”.

Iran strongly condemns burning a copy of the Holy Quran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Sunday that Iran condemns desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and expects immediate reaction from the Swedish government.

The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns burning a copy of the Holy Quran in Linköping, Sweden, by a Danish racist, extremist element which was done under the protection of the Swedish police under the pretext of freedom of speech, SaeedKhatibzadeh said.

He added that intentional repetition of anti-Islam blasphemous act in Sweden in Ramadan month has hurt the feeling of Muslims both in Sweden and across the world.

Moreover ,Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Swedish charge d’affaires on Sunday over disrespect of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Iraq summons Swedish envoy over Quran burning

Following the incidents, Iraq’s foreign ministry said it had summoned the Swedish chargé d’affaires in Baghdad on Sunday.

In a statement, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said it lodged a protest with the Swedish diplomat over the burning of the Muslim holy book.

The ministry warned that the burning “bears grave implications on Sweden’s relations with all Muslims.”

The statement called on the Swedish government to intervene to stop any acts that provoke religious sentiments.

European Organization of Islamic Centers denounces Quran desecration

The European Organization of Islamic Centers condemned the recent burning of Islam’s Holy Book in Sweden.

In a statement, the organization called for respect for Muslims’ sanctities, following the recent events in Sweden that included the burning of the Quran by Rasmus Paludan, the leader of a far-right group in the city of Linkoping. The statement voiced concerns over the incidents and called them provocative acts that hurt the feelings of all Muslims. It said the extremist group does nothing but spreading fear and creating divisions in societies.

Source : guardian, IRNA , aljazeera , IQNA