Hope to Parkinson’s patients

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A new treatment, which mimics the brain sending electrical pulses to muscles, has revived hopes for Parkinson’s patients to walk again.

New research offers hope of relief from two debilitating symptoms of People with advanced Parkinson’s disease.

New French research published in the New England Journal of Medicine last week found that a spinal cord implant could help advanced Parkinson’s patients get back on their feet.

Three months after the surgery, patient was able to walk more than 250 meters (820 feet) with the help of a walking frame, the study said.

Also, a device similar to an insulin pump that delivers continuous Apo morphine throughout the night could solve the problem of Sleep.

Source: france24

