Coronavirus infects intestinal tract

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A new study suggests the coronavirus can infect your intestinal tract for weeks and months after you’ve cleared the bug from your lungs.

In the study about 1 out of 7 COVID patients continued to shed the virus’ genetic remnants in their feces at least four months after their initial diagnosis, long after they’ve stopped shedding the virus from their respiratory tract, researchers found.

For this study, the research team took advantage of an early clinical trial launched in May 2020 at Stanford. More than 110 patients were monitored to follow the evolution of their symptoms, and regular fecal samples were collected as part of an effort to track their viral shedding.

Source: medicinenet