New kind of regenerative therapy for hearing loss

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- MIT Scientists by the clinical-stage biotech company discovered a way to reverse hearing loss without hearing aids or implants.

The company uses small molecules to program progenitor cells, a descendant of stem cells in the inner ear, to create the tiny hair cells that allow us to hear.

Focusing on progenitor cells, the company injects small molecules into the cochlea, which transform these cells into hair cells that help us hear.

During their 200-person trial, the company saw meaningful improvement in patients’ hearing, with some reporting improved speech perception after a single injection that lasted nearly two years.

Source: scitechdaily

