Jordan: Parliament calls for expulsion of Israeli Ambassador

SHAFAQNA- Members of the Jordanian parliament have called on the government to expel the Israeli Ambassador to Amman in protest of the Israeli aggression in Jerusalem.

The Jordanian parliament on Monday (18 Apr 2022) called for the expulsion of the Israeli Ambassador to Amman in protest of the Israeli aggression in Jerusalem.

According to the official Jordanian news agency, the Jordanian parliament agreed to submit a memorandum signed by 87 deputies to the Jordanian government on the request to expel the Israeli Ambassador to Amman.

Earlier, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that the government would summon the charge d’affaires of the Israeli embassy in Amman today to send him a message of protest and warning about the attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling for an immediate end to the attacks. He announced that Amman on Thursday would hold a meeting of the Arab League’s committee to deal with Israeli aggression.

Source: MD East