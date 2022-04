SHAFAQNA- Israeli warplanes struck a site in the Gaza Strip early Tuesday (19 Apr 2022). Several strikes by Israeli warplanes targeted a site west of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent.

No casualties or injuries have been reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry. The Ezzedine Qassam Brigades said they have retaliated with surface-to-air missiles.

Source: aa