The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about husband’s permission for performing Hajj

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question regarding the need for husband’s permission for performing Hajj.

Question: Is it important to have husband’s permission to perform Hajj?

The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: If a husband prevents his wife to go to Hajj, this is ineffective and it is not Wajeb for a wife to ask permission from her husband to go to Hajj. But if the trip is for Mostahabbi (recommended and not Wajeb) Hajj, husband’s permission is needed.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA