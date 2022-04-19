English
India: Group petitions top court against bulldozing of Muslim homes

SHAFAQNA- Largest socio-religious Muslim organization in India is appealing to the Supreme Court against the use of bulldozers to demolish the homes of people.

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind in a statement said the organization has filed a petition in the court “against the dangerous politics of bulldozers that have been started to destroy minorities, especially Muslims, under the guise of crime prevention in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states.”

The move comes after the government in Madhya Pradesh state demolished the homes and shops of many Muslims after they were accused of pelting stones at a Hindu procession. A similar action was reported in Gujarat state.

Source: aa

