Medina: Quba Mosque full of people during holy Ramadhan

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi news agency, captured scenes of Iftar banquets in the Quba Mosque, and its courtyard, where visitors and pilgrims from several countries visited the Mosque. The faithful prayed at the historical Mosque, which was constructed on the first day of the Prophet’s (PBUH) Hijra (migration) to Medina.

All doors of the Quba Mosque, which can accommodate 13,000 worshipers, are opened to receive worshipers in the men’s and women’s sections, and are treated with holy Ramadhan meals.

Parents and volunteers participate, in addition to field guidance, awareness, monitoring and health services. Hygiene services inside the Mosque and in the squares are ensured under the supervision of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance with the participation of the Municipality of Medina.

All measures that preserve the cleanliness and sanctity of the place are taken, including preventing the entry of hot foods. The security authorities are also supervising and organizing the flow of pedestrians and traffic in the streets surrounding the Quba Mosque.

Source: ABNA