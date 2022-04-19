Swedish PM claimed to be disgusted by Paludan’s anti-Muslim views

SHAFAQNA-Days of protests sparked by a far-right group’s burning of the Islamic holy book of Quran have turned violent in a number of cities in Sweden. Swedish Prime Minister has condemned the unrest that has engulfed several towns across the country.

Magdalena Andersson claimed to be disgusted by Paludan’s hateful views, but stressed that it was “unacceptable, irresponsible and illegal” to respond to them with violence.

“I will be very clear, those who attack the Swedish police, attack Swedish democratic society. The perpetrators must be arrested, prosecuted and serve a prison sentence,” she told the Aftonbladet newspaper in a letter.

Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan, who’s the chief of the anti-immigration and anti-Islam group Laborious Line, declared a “tour” of Sweden. In keeping with him, this was to mark the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, reported AP.

Source: theautimes