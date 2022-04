SHAFAQNA-Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif‘s 34-member Cabinet have taken their oaths in a ceremony, state television has reported.

The new cabinet, made up of allied political parties, was sworn in on Tuesday – more than a week after parliament elected Sharif to replace Imran Khan, who was removed in a no-confidence vote on April 11.

The portfolios for the cabinet members are likely to be announced later on Tuesday.

Source : aljazeera