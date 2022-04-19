Europe’s First Eco-Friendly Mosque holds community iftar

SHAFAQNA-Europe’s first eco-friendly mosque held a community iftar over the Easter weekend featuring Christian and Jewish speakers to “celebrate our diversity.”

“In this special month, on this blessed night, I’m really honored to welcome so many people to tell them that fasting is all about abstaining and self-discipline,” said Sejad Mekic, the head imam of Cambridge Central Mosque, Europe’s first eco-friendly mosque.

“And I congratulate all different members of our communities who have come together here to celebrate our diversity.”

This year, Easter coincides with the Jewish holiday of Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan for the first time in more than three decades.

The mosque partnered with Open Iftar to host the event, during which key community figures, including the Rev. Devin Mclachlan of Great St Mary’s, the church of the University of Cambridge, and Dr. Rachel Berkson, a member of the Beth Shalom Reform Synagogue, addressed the participants.

Source : IQNA