Afghanistan: Six killed in bomb blasts at Shia school in Kabul

SHAFAQNA-At least six people have been killed a in two bomb blasts at a boys’ school in a Hazara Shia neighbourhood of Kabul.

A Kabul police spokesperson, Khalid Zadran, said Tuesday’s blasts at the Abdul Rahim Shahid school were caused by improvised explosive devices. He said there was a third blast at an English-language centre in the same area, but did not specify whether it was caused by an explosive.

The school is in an area inhabited mainly by the Hazara community, and has been previously  targeted by IS.

