English
International Shia News Agency

Turkey condemns disrespect for holy Quran in Sweden

0
Turkey condemns disrespect for holy Quran

SHAFAQNA-Turkiye strongly condemned an anti-Muslim incident in Sweden where a far-right politician burned the holy Quran.

“In the holy month of Ramadan, we once again condemn in the strongest possible terms the attacks and provocations against Islam, Muslims, the Quran and places of worship in different parts of the world,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The vile attacks on our holy book, the Quran, in Sweden have shown that the lessons of the past have not been learned, that there is still hesitancy to prevent Islamophobic and racist provocative acts, and that hate crimes are openly and overtly tolerated under the guise of freedom of expression,” it added.

It underlined that Turkiye will keep fighting against the threat posed by the Islamophobic and racist mentality.

Source : ABNA

Related posts

Turkey’s Defence Ministry: Turkish warplanes hit PKK targets in Iraq

asadian

World’s first underground Mosque in Turkey (photos)

asadian

Turkey: Museum of Islamic Civilizations opens in Istanbul

asadian

Turkey: Quran center for kids opened

asadian

Ramadan in Turkey: a festival that brings joy to the country

asadian

Shia Graph: Mahdawi Verses

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.