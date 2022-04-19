English
International Shia News Agency

Ukraine war: UN chief calls for four-day humanitarian pause in fighting

0
UN chief calls for four-day humanitarian pause

SHAFAQNA-UN Secretary-General on Tuesday called for a four-day Orthodox Easter humanitarian pause in fighting in Ukraine to allow for delivery of humanitarian aid to hard-hit areas.

Antonio Guterres said the United Nations was submitting detailed plans to the parties and was ready to send humanitarian aid convoys to Mariupol, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk beginning on Holy Thursday and running through Sunday, the date of Orthodox Easter, which is celebrated by most Ukrainians and Russians.

“Humanitarian needs are dire. People do not have food, water, supplies to treat the sick or wounded or simply to live day-to-day,” Guterres told reporters at the United Nations in New York.

Source : reuters

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

INTERVIEW: EFFECTS OF WAR IN UKRAINE ON MIDDLE EAST DEVELOPMENT

Pope calls for an end to massacre in Ukraine

Related posts

Ukraine’s President accuses Russia of building torture chambers

asadian

Vatican: Pope calls for peace in Ukraine in his Easter message

asadian

Russia imposes sanctions on 13 top UK officials

asadian

UN: Civilian deaths in Ukraine War rise to 1982

asadian

Russian President orders to redirect supplies of energy resources from West to East

asadian

International financial institutions call for urgent action on food security

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.