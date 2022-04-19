Ukraine war: UN chief calls for four-day humanitarian pause in fighting

SHAFAQNA-UN Secretary-General on Tuesday called for a four-day Orthodox Easter humanitarian pause in fighting in Ukraine to allow for delivery of humanitarian aid to hard-hit areas.

Antonio Guterres said the United Nations was submitting detailed plans to the parties and was ready to send humanitarian aid convoys to Mariupol, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk beginning on Holy Thursday and running through Sunday, the date of Orthodox Easter, which is celebrated by most Ukrainians and Russians.

“Humanitarian needs are dire. People do not have food, water, supplies to treat the sick or wounded or simply to live day-to-day,” Guterres told reporters at the United Nations in New York.

Source : reuters