Ramadan one of best times for understanding essence of Quran: Malaysia PM

In a Facebook post on Monday (April 18) night, Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the holy month of Ramadan is one of the best times for Muslims to understand the contents of the Holy Book in living life as a servant of Allah.

“On the 17th day of Ramadan, the first verse of the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the cave of Hira.

“Alhamdulillah, the transition to endemic phase has allowed us the opportunity to ‘tadarus’ (recite Quran verses before Iftar) in mosques,” he said.

The Facebook post was also attached with a Nuzul Al-Quran greetings poster from the prime minister.

Nuzul al-Quran refers to the event where the first verse of the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the cave of Hira on his 41st birthday.

Source: IQNA