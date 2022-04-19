USA: Virginia Mosque vandalized for second time 

SHAFAQNA- A Mosque in the USA’s state of Virginia has been vandalized in the middle of Ramadhan. The latest crime happened over the weekend. Authorities say the West End Islamic Center in Glen Allen, a northern suburb of the capital of Richmond, was targeted by vandals on Saturday afternoon.

“This attack is incredibly hurtful,” the center said in a statement. “It’s hard to imagine that someone would want to attack our place of worship.” Police say the damage included a smashed window, overturned tables and chairs, and graffiti. This was the second incident of vandalism at that same Mosque in just six months.

While the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) believes there’s a possible bias motive to this latest incident of vandalism, authorities continue to investigate every aspect of the crime.

Source: AA