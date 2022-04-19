UK: Islamic Centre of England Hosts Qadr Nights

SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Centre of England has been prepared to host thousands of Muslims for prayers on Qadr Nights in London and other British cities. Seyyed Hashem Mousavi, the Representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Britain, about Muslims’ conditions in Ramadhan 2022, told Iran Press:” Although restrictions of COVID-19 have been lifted, many people still cannot use face-to-face religious programs due to their particular condition.”

Mousavi said that they organized only 15 days for Muslims to attend the Islamic Center of London last year. Still, there are 30 days of the religious program this year and extraordinary cultural and educational events.

The representative of the Leader in Britain said: In the last year, we could only receive 80 people because of the corona restrictions, but this year we are hosting the fasting people at the Iftar ceremony, from 700 people on the first days to 1200 people on the nights of Qadr.

Mousavi added that the presence of volunteers to participate in the programs and provide services, charity, and accept the cost of Iftar this year had found a good atmosphere, which shows the increase of spirituality among the believers and the audience of the Islamic Center of London.

Source: ABNA