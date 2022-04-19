English
International Shia News Agency

Arab Parliament calls for release Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails

0
calls for release Palestinian prisoners

SHAFAQNA-The Arab Parliament called on  international bodies and human rights organizations to put pressure on the Israel  to release the Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails immediately.

The Arab Parliament called on the international community and international, regional and human rights institutions to convene an international conference on Palestinian prisoners and to intervene urgently to halt the Israeli occupation authorities’ violations against them.

The Arab Parliament called on the occupation authorities to respect and apply international law and provide them with the necessary protection, especially the Fourth Geneva Convention, to put an end to the suffering of administrative detainees, holding the occupying Power (Israel) fully responsible for the lives of Palestinian prisoners.

The Arab Parliament noted that “this year’s Prisoner Day coincided with the dangerous escalation pursued by the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) and violations of international conventions and laws, it is imperative that everyone should endeavor to remove injustice against the defenseless Palestinian people.”

The Arab Parliament renewed its call on the United Nations to establish a fact-finding committee to visit Israeli prisons and to identify violations of Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

Source: ABNA

Related posts

Israeli warplanes target areas in Gaza Strip

asadian

Turkey: Protests against Israeli raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Israeli settlers torched a Mosque in West Bank

asadian

Singapore seeks to open embassy in occupied territories

asadian

Bennett suggested establishment of special NATO that includes Israel & Persian Gulf’s Arab states

asadian

Israeli newspaper claimed: Road is paved to agreement on maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.