Arab Parliament calls for release Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails

SHAFAQNA-The Arab Parliament called on international bodies and human rights organizations to put pressure on the Israel to release the Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails immediately.

The Arab Parliament called on the international community and international, regional and human rights institutions to convene an international conference on Palestinian prisoners and to intervene urgently to halt the Israeli occupation authorities’ violations against them.

The Arab Parliament called on the occupation authorities to respect and apply international law and provide them with the necessary protection, especially the Fourth Geneva Convention, to put an end to the suffering of administrative detainees, holding the occupying Power (Israel) fully responsible for the lives of Palestinian prisoners.

The Arab Parliament noted that “this year’s Prisoner Day coincided with the dangerous escalation pursued by the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) and violations of international conventions and laws, it is imperative that everyone should endeavor to remove injustice against the defenseless Palestinian people.”

The Arab Parliament renewed its call on the United Nations to establish a fact-finding committee to visit Israeli prisons and to identify violations of Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

Source: ABNA