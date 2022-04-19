Palestinian priest urges Arab peoples to demonstrate their love for al-Quds

SHAFAQNA-The member of the Islamic Christian Commission for the defense of holy sites, called on Arab peoples to demonstrate their love for al-Quds in practice.



Musallam’s call came amid the increasing attacks by the Israeli occupation and its settlers on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and coincided with plans for extremist settlers to slaughter sacrifices inside the Mosque’s courtyards. Father Manuel Musallam, stressed that the Palestinian people would not allow the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque to be desecrated, nor would they hand over sovereignty of the Mosque to the Israeli occupation state.Musallam’s call came amid the increasing attacks by the Israeli occupation and its settlers on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and coincided with plans for extremist settlers to slaughter sacrifices inside the Mosque’s courtyards. He added, “We will all die, honorable, strong, with our heads high around Al-Aqsa and the Church of the Resurrection.”

Source: ABNA