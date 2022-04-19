English
International Shia News Agency

Palestinian priest urges Arab peoples to demonstrate their love for al-Quds

0
Palestinian priest

SHAFAQNA-The member of the Islamic Christian Commission for the defense of holy sites, called on Arab peoples to demonstrate their love for al-Quds in practice.

Father Manuel Musallam, stressed that the Palestinian people would not allow the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque to be desecrated, nor would they hand over sovereignty of the Mosque to the Israeli occupation state.
Musallam’s call came amid the increasing attacks by the Israeli occupation and its settlers on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and coincided with plans for extremist settlers to slaughter sacrifices inside the Mosque’s courtyards.

He added, “We will all die, honorable, strong, with our heads high around Al-Aqsa and the Church of the Resurrection.”
Source: ABNA

Related posts

Jordan: Parliament calls for expulsion of Israeli Ambassador

asadian

Turkey: Protests against Israeli raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Erdogan condemns Israel’s aggression against worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Israel continues its attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Photos: Over 50,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

50,000 worshippers hold Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.