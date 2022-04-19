Palestinian priest urges Arab peoples to demonstrate their love for al-Quds

SHAFAQNA-The member of the Islamic Christian Commission for the defense of holy sites, called on Arab peoples to demonstrate their love for al-Quds in practice.
Musallam’s call came amid the increasing attacks by the Israeli occupation and its settlers on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and coincided with plans for extremist settlers to slaughter sacrifices inside the Mosque’s courtyards.
He added, “We will all die, honorable, strong, with our heads high around Al-Aqsa and the Church of the Resurrection.”
Source: ABNA