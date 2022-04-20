USA: Muslim prisoner sues jail for denying Halal meals during Ramadhan

SHAFAQNA- A Muslim prisoner in Georgi ,USA has filed a lawsuit challenging his detention facility’s refusal to provide him Halal meals during the Muslim holy Month of Ramadan.

The lawsuit, filed by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (Cair) on behalf of Norman Simmonds, accuses the DeKalb County Jail of effectively starving Simmonds and other Muslim detainees by denying them Halal meals.

“​​At this point, DeKalb County Jail is basically starving Muslims detained at the facility and asking them to choose between their religion and sustenance,” Javeria Jamil, Cair-Georgia’s Legal Director, said during a press conference on Tuesday (19 Apr 2022).

“As a result, Simmonds is left insecure as to whether he will eat each day, how much he will eat, whether he will sleep hungry that night, whether he will miss consecutive meals, and what the effects of starvation will be on his physical, mental, psychological, physiological, and emotional health and well-being,” the lawsuit says.

Murtaza Khwaja, Cair-Georgia’s Executive Director, said that a lack of clocks within the prisoners’ cells denies them the ability to know when they can start and end their fasts.

Source: middleeasteye