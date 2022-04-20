OIC condemns Quran burning in Sweden

SHAFAQNA- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the burning of copies of the holy Quran in Sweden. In a statement, OIC’s Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha denounced “the provocative actions of burning copies of the Holy Quran during anti-Muslim demonstrations, which have been taking place in Linkoping, Norrkoping, and other cities in Sweden.”

The OIC said the burning has raised Muslim concerns of “the alarming trend of Islamophobia perpetuated by extreme right supporters.” The OIC chief, however, said the burning of Quran “does not reflect the views of the majority of Swedish and European citizens.”

Last week, Rasmus Paludan, Leader of the far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) group, burned a copy of the Muslim holy book in Sweden’s southern Linkoping city. He also threatened to burn copies of the Quran during further rallies.

Source: aa