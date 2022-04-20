UK’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ‘contravenes Geneva Convention’

SHAFAQNA- UK’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda has been decried by NGOs and the UN refugee agency, which has criticised the plan as “contrary to the letter and spirit of the Refugee Convention”.

FRANCE 24 spoke to Sciences Po university’s François Gemenne, an expert in migration. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday announced that some of the migrants and asylum seekers illegally entering Britain would be sent to Rwanda, with “tens of thousands” of people potentially making that journey in the coming years.

“From today … anyone entering the UK illegally as well as those who have arrived illegally since January 1 may now be relocated to Rwanda,” Johnson said in a speech near the south-eastern city of Dover.

The move prompted swift backlash from opposition politicians, human rights groups, NGOs and the UN refugee agency, the UNHCR. Sciences Po university’s François Gemenne, a researcher in the area of migration, says the agreement violates the Geneva Convention.

