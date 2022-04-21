Mehdi Motaharnia: Ukraine is a tool for shaping the future world order

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- “What can be seen is the experience of world wars and the ups and downs of the twentieth century for the great world powers that had definite entry and exit. The game is very, very difficult for those who have bet on a losing horse. Recognizing a winning horse in today’s world, while seemingly simple, is very complicated in practice,” An an expert on international affairs says.

Mehdi Motaharnia in an interview with Shafaqna Future in response to the question that “given that many predict that the war in Ukraine will be long and some say that the war is not long because of the damage, what will be the fate of Ukraine?,” Stated: “What needs to be noted about Ukraine is that this country is not a goal in itself, but a tool in shaping the future world order. The war in Ukraine did not begin in 2022, but is rooted in the Crimea and the Cold War and the collapse of the Soviet Union in the new era.

Although war is considered the use of cold power against a rival or rivals or enemies, there is a psychological warfare and psychological operation in the direction of influencing the intervening forces in a tension between two governments or individuals. And this war has deep roots and will not end easily in the future and will go through different dimensions.

However, we may see ups and downs in terms of intensity. Therefore, there is no single scenario based on these uncertainties for the future of Ukraine, and different scenarios can be considered.” He added: “What can be seen now is that Russia, with Putin’s authoritarian path, is trying to show its power in action by meaningful smirk in a proud way among its subjects. On the other hand, such authoritarian behavior provides more grounds for irritation by competitors.

The United States as a Twentieth-Century Superpower Based on the RAND Institute’s four scenarios in 1995, was concerned about the future of America to remain as a Superpower 21st century. Therefore, it has designed the future scenarios of the world in such a way as to pave the way for maintaining the future of American power as a global superpower.

Thus, in this way, Russia’s proximity to the allied Europe with the centrality of German economic power, with the majestic military power that everyone believed in, was dangerous for the Americans. Because they know full well that Russia is no longer a strategic or extra-strategic rival to the United States.”

“Old wound” scenario; The most likely future for Ukraine

He added: “Kissinger’s glorification of Russia and what we later saw as a Brynsky’s confrontation, who tried to name Ukraine in the first stage as Swedishization of Ukraine, and then during Obama’s presidency he insisted on the logic that the United States should pave the way for the formation of guerrilla forces against Russia in Ukraine.

Now in 2022 shows that this statement has been fulfilled, and its symbol is Zelensky, who, despite his comedic background as a meaningful guerrilla on the scene, is leading the forces and could well demonstrate Ukrainian power in two months in front of one of the world’s armies to the point where Russian state television is talking about the start of World War III. This environment is very unstable and is waiting for more surprises at any moment. This is the most probable future for Ukraine, and I call this scenario an “old wound” because it represents a wound that can remain between Russia and European countries.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian