The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question " How is puberty confirmed?"

Answer : Puberty in males could be confirmed if one of three signs was present.

1. First: Completion of fifteen lunar calendar years of age (equal to 14 years and seven months and fifteen days of the solar calendar).

2. Second: Ejaculation through sexual intercourse, or seminal discharge while awake or asleep.

3.Third: The presence of pubic hair, of the rough type, similar to head hair.

4. Fourth: The presence of hair on the face and above the lips.

