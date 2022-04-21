Israeli fighter jets attack Gaza

SHAFAQNA– Israel has carried out air raids in the central Gaza Strip for the second time this week. The raids came before dawn on Thursday. There were no immediate reports of casualties. Witnesses told Al Jazeera that the attacks damaged several homes in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

A surge of violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory has raised fears of a slide back to a wider conflict, after last year’s 11-day Israeli assault on Gaza, in which more than 250 Palestinians in Gaza and 13 people in Israel were killed.

Source: aljazeera