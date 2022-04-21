English
UN’s Chief requests meetings with Russian and Ukrainian Presidents

SHAFAQNA- UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked both the Russian and Ukrainian leaders for separate meetings in a bid to end the ongoing war, his spokesman said Wednesday (20 Apr 2022).

At a news conference, Stephane Dujarric said letters were handed to the permanent missions of Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday afternoon. “In these letters, the Secretary-General asked (Russian) President Vladimir Putin to receive him in Moscow and (Ukrainian) President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to receive him in Kyiv,” said Dujarric.

“The Secretary-General said, at this time of great peril and consequence, he would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine and the future of multilateralism based on the Charter of the United Nations and international law,” he said.

Guterres noted that Ukraine and Russia are founding members of the UN and “have always been strong supporters of this Organization,” added Dujarric.

Source: aa

