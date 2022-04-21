Afghanistan :At least 20 killed in Shia mosque blast

SHAFAQNA- At least 20 people have killed and 60 others injured in a blast at the Shia Seh Dokan Mosque in Afghanistan’s northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Following a explosion at boys’ school in a Kabul, this is the second attack targeting Shias in the last 48 hours. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

Mohammad Asif Wazeri, the spokesman for the Taliban commander in Mazar-i-Sharif, told Reuters that a blast happened inside a Shia mosque in the 2nd District on Thursday, killing more than 20 people.

Source: WIO News