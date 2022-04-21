Iran expresses concern over repetition of numerous explosions in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman expressed Iran’s concern over the repetition of numerous explosions in Afghanistan.

According to the reports about the repetition of numerous explosions in various cities of Afghanistan, Saeed Khatibzadeh voiced Iran’s concerns over those bitter incidents.

Referring to the terrorist and blind acts during the holy month of Ramadan, which coincides with the presence of many people in mosques, he described the targeting of fasting worshippers by the terrorist acts as disgusting.

Pointing to the media reports that dozens of innocent people were killed and injured in one of the blasts in Mazar-i-Sharif, Khatibzadeh wished patience for the families of the victims of the terrorist attacks and recovery of the wounded ones.

The recent explosion took place during noon prayers today and killed a lot of people at the largest Shia mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, according to the latest reports.

Source : IRNA