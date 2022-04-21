English
Medina: Prophet’s Mosque to host 4,000 worshippers for Itikaf

Prophet’s Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Prophet’s Mosque in Medina will host 4,000 worshippers for itikaf during the last 10 days of Ramadan.

Itikaf takes place during the last 10 days of Ramadan when worshippers seclude themselves and devote their time to prayer, supplication, and reading the Qur’an. It starts from the sunset of the 20th day of Ramadan and ends when the Eid moon is sighted. During itikaf, worshipers live and sleep in mosques.

Iftar and suhoor meals, hot and cold drinks, and cleaning services will be provided to those secluding at the Prophet’s Mosque to ensure their comfort. They will also have access to religious lectures in a number of languages.

Those secluding are urged to follow guidelines and instructions provided to them.

Source: IQNA

